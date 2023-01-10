Appointment of Justice N.K. Singh as acting Chief Justice of Gauhati HC notified

New Delhi: The Centre has notified the appointment of Justice N Kotiswar Singh as the acting Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

The Department of Justice, under the Law Ministry, in a notification, said Justice Singh would take over from January 12 after incumbent Chief Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya demits office on January 11.

The notification said: “In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, senior-most puisne judge of the Gauhati High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court, with effect from January 12, 2023 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.”

Justice Singh was born on March 1, 1963 at Imphal to (late) Justice N Ibotombi Singh of the Gauhati High Court, who had served as the first Advocate General of Manipur, and N Gomati Devi.

He briefly practiced in the Supreme Court before shifting to the Gauhati High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Gauhati High Court in 2008.