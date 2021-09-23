Spread the love



















Appreciation Programme for the Covid Frontline Warriors



Mangaluru: District Health and Family Welfare Society District Surveillance Unit, Covid War Room,DK, Mangalore had organised a felicitation programme for the volunteers who have rendered their selfless service working in the COVID-19 task force in the Contact Tracing team at the COVID WAR ROOM, Mangalore City Corporation, Mangalore,Dakshina Kannada.The appreciation Programme was held in Mangalore Mahanagara Palike,”Mangala Sabhagana”.

The honorable guests were President Dr.Jagadeesh, District Surveillance Officer, District Surveillance Unit D.K, Mangalore, Covid Nodal Officer Dr.Ashok, Prabhakar Sharma Indian Honorary Secretary Indian Red Cross Society D.K, Mangalore,Shanthram Shetty, District Chairman Indian Red Cross,Dr Ganapathi Gowda Nodal officer Youth Red Cross,Yathish Baikampady, Chairman, District Disaster Management Committee.

Dr.Ashok welcomed all and then the Presidential speech was addressed by Dr.Jagadeesh. He focused on thanking the volunteers for their dedicated hard work and tireless effort in giving a helping hand in managing the Covid Pandemic along with the Staff of the Covid War Room.Later on the following guests appreciated the work and discipline rendered by the volunteers.Volunteers then shared their experience on how they carried out their work in Covid War Room and also how the volunteers spoke to the Covid +ve patients and enquired about their health condition.

SIDDIQ SDRT-Member Dakshina Kannada Dist then concluded the programme by delivering the vote of Thanks and thanked each one of them for rendering their service.

