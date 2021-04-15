Spread the love



















Apprehension of Narcotics from Suspected Pak Fishing Boat

Mangaluru : In a joint into based operation with ATS Gujarat, a Pakistani boat ‘NUH’ has been apprehended by Indian Coast Guard off Jakhau, Gujarat on the intervening night of 14-15 April 21 with 30 Kgs of Heroin. Eight Pakistani nationals have also been arrested from the boat.

On 13 Apr 21, an input was received regarding suspected narcotics trafficking by Pak boat off Indo-Pak notional IMBL. On receipt of input, a coordinated operation was launched swiftly by Indian Coast Guard in association with ATS Gujarat.

The Coast Guard fast Interceptor Boat with ATS officials embarked was deployed to intercept the suspected Pak boat. On the midnight of 14/15 Apr 21, the suspected Pak boat was sighted inside Indian waters and intercepted by ICG. On boarding and rummaging, about 30 packets of Heroin weighing approx 1 kg each were recovered from the boat. The value of seized narcotics in the international market is estimated to be approx Rs. 300 Crore. Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment being smuggled was destined for landing on Gujarat shore. The boat along with eight Pakistani crew is being escorted to Jakhau for further rummaging and joint investigation.

It may be recalled that recently on 18 Mar 21, ICG had apprehended SLB Ravihansi with about 300 Kg of Heroin, 05 AK-47 Rifle and 1000 rounds of ammunition off Lakshadweep Island, which was suspected to have originated from Makran coast. Prior to this, ICG had successfully apprehended SLB Akarsha Duwa in Mar 21 which admitted carrying 200 kg high grade Heroin and 60 kg Hashish and jettisoning it at sea on sighting of ICG ships on patrol.

In a similar operation in Nov 2020, ICG had apprehended Sri Lankan boat Shenaya Duwa off Kanyakumari, carrying 120 kgs narcotics worth approx Rs. 1000 Crore and five weapons.

The past one year has proved to be a big setback for drug traffickers as ICG has successfully seized more than 1.6 tons of narcotics worth approx Rs. 5200 Crore. The total drug haul done by ICG since inception amounts to Rs. 11,252 Crore.

Press Release submitted by Com Venkatesh , Indian Coast Guard Headquarters, Panambur, Mangaluru