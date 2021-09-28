Spread the love



















Appropriate action will be taken in Mangaluru moral policing case: Araga Jnanendra

Mysuru: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said the moral policing case near Mangaluru has come to his notice and action is being taken to punish the accused.

Appropriate action will be taken against those who indulge in moral policing, he said.

As many as seven persons have been arrested by the Mangaluru police for moral policing.

The accused had stopped a car and misbehaved with a Hindu girl sitting next to a Muslim youth in the vehicle. They had questioned the girl for this and picked up a quarrel with the persons travelling in the car. The video of this incident, which took place on Sunday, has gone viral on social media.

Jnanendra further said that the state government has initiated a system to lodge complaints against police officers. The government is making arrangements for the people to lodge complaints against police officials for abuse of power. The complaints will be accepted at the SP and DGP offices, he said.

Soon after returning to Bengaluru, Jnanendra said he would hold a meeting of top-level police officials in this regard.

Two telephone numbers will be set up at offices where complaints would be lodged, he said.

The government also aims to post three women police officials in every police station and one women police station in every district, Jnanendra said.

He also appealed to the Hindu Horata Samiti (HSS) to withdraw the agitation against the

clearance of the illegal temples.

Jnanendra said he met Jagadeesh Karanth, the HHS Convenor, here today and clarified that the illegal temples have been cleared as per the Supreme Court order.

Like this: Like Loading...