‘Appu a born Superstar, We need to Celebrate Him’ – Dr Shivarajkumar During Interaction with Police Personnel

Mangaluru: Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS organized an interaction with Dr Shivarajkumar for the police personnel at the SCDCC Bank Premises Kodialbail here on May 2.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar welcomed the gathering. In his welcome address, Shashi Kumar said, “Dr Rajkumar’s family is the first family of Karnataka state. All members of this family are diamonds and they have dedicated their lives to entertaining the people of Karnataka by promoting art. Through Dr Rajkumar’s films, many have changed their lives. Likewise, Dr Rajkumar’s sons Dr Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra and Puneeth Rajkumar’s films are watched by the people of Karnataka along with their families. I have seen almost all the movies of Dr Shivarajkumar and have been inspired by them. Dr Shivarajkumar has fulfilled his duties as a son, elder brother, and father. Dr Shivarajkumar has perfection in all his films. Parvathamma Rajkumar has produced more than 100 films and she is the only woman in the world to produce the highest number of films”.

Flower petals were showered on the portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar and a minute’s silence was observed for his departed soul.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Shivarajkumar said, “Six months have passed but we still feel the pain because Puneeth is younger than me. Being his elder brother, after his demise, speaking about Puneeth is difficult. Puneeth is a born Superstar.

Producer Rajesh Bhat, producer of the film Tagaru K P Srikanth, Megharaj Rajendra Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hariram Shankar IPS were also present.