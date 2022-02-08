‘Arabic Kuthu’ single from Vijay-starrer ‘Beast’ out on Feb 14



Chennai: The first single from director Nelson’s eagerly-awaited action entertainer ‘Beast’, featuring actor Vijay in the lead, has been titled ‘Arabic Kuthu’ and will release on Valentine’s Day on February 14.

On Monday, the makers of the film released a promo for the single. The promo video garnered over 7.5 lakh views in less than half an hour of it being released on YouTube.

The promo video has director Nelson and music director Anirudh having an outrageously hilarious conversation about the song.

Pointing out that he’s been wanting to compose an Arabic song for long, Anirudh says that as no director wants such a song in their film, he’s now decided to score one for Nelson’s film.

A flabbergasted Nelson says he only wants a ‘Kuthu’ number. Anirudh convinces Nelson to have a fusion of both Arabic and Kuthu, saying he’ll compose an Arabic Kuthu number.

The fun doesn’t end there. Anirudh next demands that Nelson find him a lyricist who knows Arabic. Not one to be stumped by this demand, Nelson goes out and makes a call to close friend, actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Soon, Sivakarthikeyan joins in the fun and eventually, a small sample of the foot-tapping number is played out in the promo video.

The song, which will have music by Anirudh, will have lyrics by Sivakarthikeyan.