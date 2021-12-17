Archbishop Filipe Neri urges to make liturgical celebrations more meaningful

“Liturgical Books: Translation-Adaptation-Publication” Released

Panjim, Goa (CCBI): Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão, the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) and the Metropolitan Archbishop of Goa and Daman, urged the faithful to make liturgical celebrations more meaningful, active and participatory. The Archbishop was speaking at the launching of the book “Liturgical Books: Translation-Adaptation-Publication” on Friday, 17 December 2021, at Archbishop’s House, Panjim.

“The liturgical celebration becomes more experiential when it is celebrated in the vernacular languages. Language is the means by which we express thoughts and also religious experiences. The translation of the liturgical books and its adaptations in vernacular languages should follow the procedural norms and it should help the faithful to participate in the liturgical celebrations more meaningfully,” said Archbishop Ferrão. The CCBI published the above-mentioned book, following the promulgation of Pope Francis’ Motu Proprio Magnum Principium, with which the norms of §§ 2 and 3 of can. 838 of the Code of Canon Law were changed. The recent Decree, published on 22 October 2021 by the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments outlines the practical meaning of the 2017 reforms to the canon law on liturgical adaptations.

The book contains: (1) The Decree giving effect to the dispositions of canon 838 of the C.I.C.; (2) The Apostolic Letter Motu Proprio Magnum Principium (3) Canon 838 in the light of Conciliar and Post-Conciliar sources; and (4) A Key to the Reading of the Motu Proprio Magnum Principium.

For copies kindly contact the CCBI General Secretariat or call Mobile no. +91-9886730224.

Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara

Deputy Secretary-General, Conference of Catholic Bishops of India