Archbishop Machado Cheers Specially-Abled Persons

Bengaluru: Don Bosco Church, Lingarajapuram here organized a programme named ‘Caring for the disabled’, an event to honour eleven specially-abled individuals and two Covid warriors in Bangalore on January 9. This programme was conducted in association with the other collaborators such as Rotary Bangalore Kalyan, Rotary Abilities, Rotary E-Club & Rotary Ulsoor, Ms Neily, SAM Foundation and HUG Foundation.

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore who was the chief guest for the event said the specially-abled persons also have remarkable talents, skills and strengths of some sort and they should be recognized, acknowledged and accepted by others in the society. Dr Machado mingled freely with the differently-abled persons for a considerable duration of time.

Pres. Rtn. Nagaraj H from Rotary Abilities was the guest of honour.

The main focus of the programme was to felicitate and honour the differently-abled achievers. The president of Rotary Bangalore Kalyan, MsValarie George stated, “It was, indeed, an honour to celebrate the lives of those inspirational people who have beaten all odds and progressed in today’s society.”

Eleven achievers from various walks of life who have made remarkable achievements in serving others were honoured. There were about 75 differently-abled who participated in the event.

The brain behind the whole event was Fr. Aloysius Santiago, the Parish Priest of Don Bosco Church, Lingarajapuram. Fr Santiago was lauded for his selfless service during this pandemic and was awarded as a Covid Warrior.

Fr Santiago considered a missionary-minded person and a philanthropist, reaches out to the needy and the marginalized. Savior of the poor, Santa of the slum children were some of the attributes given to Fr. Aloysious by the people of the area.

Ms Amelie Cecily was also awarded for her selfless efforts during the pandemic.

During the event, one wheelchair was donated to John Paul, a differently-abled boy.

The profile of the honoured achievers is certainly an inspiration to others, observed another leader and contributor. All the participants were given snacks, lunch packets and take away gifts.

Furthermore, Rotary Bangalore Kalyan has taken the initiative to provide four wheelchairs to the specially-abled and throughout the pandemic has contributed tremendously to migrant workers, Covid warriors amongst various others. Rotary Kalyan has stated that they would carry on with their mission, “Service above Self.”

A youth leader, making his observation remarked, “It was, indeed, an inspiring event.”