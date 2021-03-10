Spread the love



















Archbishop Machado Opens & Blesses New Tabor Editorial Office

Bengaluru: Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore formally inaugurated and blessed the new office of Tabor Trust at Paalanaa Bhavana (Pastoral Centre) here on March 9.

Dr Machado, known for his innovative thinking and making changes for the better, narrated briefly the story of Tabor Trust, which brings out two publications – Taborvani (Kannada) and Tabor Kirana (English). Tabor had its death, birth and re-birth, he stated. It had its ups and downs and has become steady and stable for some time now. Those who handled it in the past years had struggled to cope with the changing trends and times.

The prelate segregated the publications into written and oral categories. Ivan D’Costa is the machine and manager behind the written Tabor and coordinator of various other publications. Fr Cyril Victor Joseph, the Managing Director of Tabor Trust, effectively deals with its oral aspect: the Archdiocesan Communications Centre (ACC) and department, he added. The PRO and others have created waves in certain corners of the entire system. The Archbishop also lauded the efforts of Msgr George D’Souza, former Vicar General of Chikkamagaluru diocese, who translated several documents, including the Bible, into Kannada. He also mentioned St Joseph, the patron of this year and one who trusted God.

Another person the Archbishop acclaimed was Joylus D’Souza, Chairman, Christian Development Council, who obtained 200 crores from the Government of Karnataka for Christians from the minority funds. Archbishop, a person identified with simplicity, pointed out that ‘it is our right and all Christians should strive for it and get it,” he further said. All should help towards it, including bishops and others should claim ‘our rights.”

Dr Machado called upon the editors and others in the sector to promote Kannada as Kannada Bhasha is less in literature. The language should penetrate in all areas. Fr George, who was honoured during the function, reviews and corrects the deuterocanonical books of the Bible along with the Protestants. He will start the translation work immediately as he is the team’s convener and head, he said. This was the reason for his coming to Bangalore, the Archbishop informed all present. The Archbishop promised to pray for all those engaged in God’s work.

Msgr Jayanathan, Vicar General, speaking briefly on the occasion, commended the Archbishop’s dedication and initiative in all areas and in the all-around development of the Archdiocese. Msgr Jayanathan also appreciated the helping nature of Msgr George who renders his service to the Church in varying capacities.

Earlier, Fr Cyril Victor, the present Managing Director of the Trust, while welcoming the Archbishop and all others, recalled the Trust’s history. He said the Trust was formed in 2009 and the following year the publications. Dr Bernard Moras, the Archbishop emeritus, envisaged the whole plan for the Trust and publications. Several trustees, editors and managers have come and gone during the past several years. The publications and media activities are aimed at the spiritual benefit of the Archdiocese and all others. He said Dr Machado is the president of the Trust. He also informed the participants that Msgr Jayanathan was the MD and was actively involved in the magazines’ entire process and development as he was trained in communications and Journalism. The office was shifted to the ground floor for convenience, easy accessibility, and logistics, Fr Victor elaborated.

Archbishop Peter Machado also released on occasion the “Patris Corde”, the Apostolic Letter of Pope Francis, which is translated into Kannada.

Among others present on the occasion were Msgr C Francis, Vicar General and Parish Priest of St. Patrick’s Church here, Fr Xavier Manavath CMF, the Episcopal Vicar for the Religious, Fr V M Gregory, Chief Finance Officer, Parish Priests, Heads of various departments and Commissions, Joylus D’Sousa, Chairman, Christian Development Council, Government of Karnataka, Fr C Peter, editor, Taborvani, Fr Adrian F C Mascarenhas, editor, The Tabor Kirana, nuns, Nigel Fernandes, CEO, Asian Trading Corporation and several other special invitees.

Ivan D’Costa, former PA to Archbishop Moras and presently the Tabor publications manager, thanked all individually while proposing the vote of thanks.