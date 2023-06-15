Archbishop of Bangalore Commends Government of Karnataka for Repealing Anti-Conversion Bill

Bengaluru: Welcoming the move, the Archbishop of Bengaluru Dr Peter Machado, commended the Government of Karnataka for repealing the Anti-Conversion Bill.

In his Press statement Archbishop said, “On behalf of the Christian Community, I express my profound gratitude and satisfaction towards the Government of Karnataka for its recent decision to repeal the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, commonly referred to as the anti-conversion bill. This commendable step was taken during a cabinet meeting held by the government, in response to concerns raised by various stakeholders and in recognition of the importance of upholding fundamental rights”.

The repeal of this controversial bill serves as a validation of the consistent stand taken by the Church and the Community. It reaffirms the belief that the legislation was not only detrimental to the individual’s freedom of religion but also stood in direct contradiction to the provisions enshrined in Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. This article guarantees the freedom to practice, profess, and propagate any religion, a fundamental right essential for a diverse and pluralistic society. The Christians will always continue to work under the Constitution of India, in the interest of the State and the Nation. Continue to render our service to all, irrespective of caste and creed, reaching out, especially to the poor and the marginalized.

The Anti-conversion Bill in Karnataka and other states have increased the attacks on the Christians, as it encouraged the fringe elements to attack and cause harm to Christians. It fueled doubts, mistrust and disharmony between communities. I hope the other States will also follow suit and withdraw the bill.

Understanding the intricacies involved in the process of repealing a law, the Christian Community remains hopeful and confident that the necessary support required at various stages will be extended by all concerned parties. This collaborative effort is vital to ensure a smooth transition and the complete withdrawal of the anti-conversion bill.

“I take this opportunity to express gratitude once again to the Government of Karnataka for demonstrating courage and decisiveness in repealing this act. The acknowledgement of the concerns raised by the Christian Community and the subsequent action taken to rectify the situation is commendable. This step will contribute to fostering an atmosphere of religious harmony, tolerance, and respect for all faiths in the state”, stated Archbishop.

