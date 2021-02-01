Spread the love



















Archbishop of Bangalore Releases’ YuvaVani’ Youth Voice a Youth Bulletin

Bangalore: Dr Peter Machado, the Archbishop of Bangalore, released the youth bulletin “YuvaVani” on the occasion of the ICYM (Indian Catholic Youth Movement) Bangalore Youth Leaders Meet on 31 January 2021 in the presence of Fr Gabriel Christy, the archdiocesan coordinators of commissions and the Director of Asha Trust and the youth leaders.

ICYM Bangalore, an official youth movement of the archdiocese of Bangalore, is part of the network of 5000 youth groups all over India. There was a felt need to have a newsletter to harness the writing talents of the youth and encourage them to express themselves in the form of writing. Thus on the occasion of the feast of St John Bosco the Friend and teacher of youth, a youth bulletin “YuvaVani” was released.

The parish leaders of nine parishes came together to chalk out an action plan to empower themselves in reaching out to the youth who are going through a hard time these moments of the pandemic. A lot of sharing and caring took place in the meeting. The youth leaders expressed their need to grow spiritually and emotionally being part of youth groups in their respective parishes.

Fr Anil D’sa, the youth director of the archdiocese of Bangalore, facilitated the meeting by sharing the youth commission pastoral plan of the archdiocese. The youth enthusiastically participated in the discussion and contributed their share, expressing their concerns and best practices for the integral growth of the young people.

by Ms Benisha, St Patrick’s Church, Bangalore