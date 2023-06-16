Archbishop Praises Govt for Repealing Anti-Conversion Law Amendments, but Mluru MLAs Oppose It

Mangaluru: Archbishop of Bengaluru Dr Peter Machado Praises State Government for Repealing Anti-Conversion Law Amendments, but Mangaluru MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Dr Y Bharath Shetty Oppose It

Mangaluru, BJP MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath of Mangaluru City South and Dr Bharath Shetty of Mangaluru City North has warned of protests if the Congress government repeals amendments made by the BJP government to the anti-conversion law. MLA Kamath stated in a release that the BJP will strongly oppose the Congress government’s move of repealing the amendments to the anti-conversion law. “Religious conversion is a social evil that leads to the destruction of society. Keeping this in mind, the BJP government has made a strong law against forceful conversions. However, the Congress government is all set to repeal the law that ensures stringent punishment for those who are behind forceful conversions,” he said and accused the Congress of encouraging those who perpetrate forceful conversions in the state.

MLAs Vedavyas Kamath (L) and Dr Y Bharath Shetty

Accusing the Congress of engaging in anti-Hindu activities, Kamath said that religious fanatics are behind forceful conversions, and will get a free hand if the amendments made by the BJP government to the anti-conversion law was repealed. “Hindu society will stage protests until the government withdraws its decision,” he added. MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said that chief minister Siddaramaiah has declared a war against Hindutva. He stated that the BJP is ready to retaliate in this regard. “Siddaramaiah, who has the habit of attacking Hindutva verbally, is now declaring a war by deciding to repeal the anti-conversion law. The BJP will launch an agitation in each district to oppose the move. The BJP government has introduced the law to protect Hindu society. However, the Congress has decided to repeal it, only to appease a few sections of society, and thereby ensure votes for the party in the next Lok Sabha election,” Shetty said.

Shetty also said that the menace of love jihad and conversion is not limited to Karnataka only. Hundreds of cases were reported in Kerala and other states too. Further, lashing out at the Congress government for revision of school textbooks, Shetty said, “Withdrawal of chapters on nationality and patriotism will encourage communal forces to engage in anti-national activities.” Meanwhile, terming the plans of repealing the amendments to the anti-conversion law as an anti-Hindu policy, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has warned the government to review its decision. “The previous government had introduced the law to protect Hindus, who are being converted to other religions through enticements and force. Repealing such an amendment is an anti-Hindu policy on part of the government,” stated VHP district secretary Shivanand Mendon.

