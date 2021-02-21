Spread the love



















Archdiocese of Goa and Daman Organises Three Tier Walking Pilgrimage

Goa: Catholics across Goa this year undertook a three-tier Walking Pilgrimage (Bhavarthachi Yatra), i.e. Representatives pilgrimage, Parishioners Pilgrimage and Family pilgrimage. The representatives of the parishes across Goa walked to Sancoale Old Church on the first Sunday (February 21) of Lent. It was in this Church that St. Joseph Vaz wrote a letter of bondage, and later on, during his spiritual journey in Sri Lanka, he walked, sharing the message of Christ to the less fortunate. Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão, who participated in the walking Pilgrimage, presided over the Eucharistic celebration held at the ruins of Old Sancoale church. Fr Manuel Dias, Rector of the Saint Joseph Vaz Sanctuary, Fr Louis Alvares, Parish Priest, Our Lady of Health Church, Sancoale, Fr Alfred Vaz, Convenor, Committee formed for Walking Pilgrimage, Fr Ronald D’Souza OCD from Carmelite Monastery, Margao and 35 priests concelebrated the Eucharistic celebration.

Delivering the homily at the Eucharistic celebration, Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão appealed to the faithful to have a renewal in Life to witness Jesus and his Kingdom.

Archbishop gave the Prayer, the Word of Word, the Eucharist and the Sacrament of Reconciliation as the means to have a renewal in lives. “Through the Sacrament of Baptism, we have begun the journey of our faith and become collaborators of the Kingdom of God. Lent Season, which is a time of grace and renewal, is challenging us to accept the Kingdom of God in our lives.” Said Archbishop.

Elaborating on the Kingdom of God, Archbishop said that the Kingdom of God is a call of God’s children through Jesus to do the will of God, to experience freedom as God’s Children to serve the other, to live in communion through service and to promote truth and justice as members of the Church through communion and fraternity. Referring to the Encyclical ‘Laudato Si’ of Pope Francis, Archbishop appealed to the congregation to take care and protect our common home as followers of Jesus. He also reminded the faithful of Pope Francis Encylclical ‘Fratelli Tutti’, which stresses Fraternity and Social Friendship.

The Walking Pilgrimage, covering 3 km, began at 5:00 am from three centres, Agassaim Church, Cortalim Cross Junction ani São Jacinto bridge for the representatives of Parishes all over Goa, who reached Sancoale Old Church just before 6:00 am.

Nearly 1600 faithful participated in the walk to the Sancoale Old Church. At the same time, other parishioners walked to their respective parishes. Those who were restricted to their homes were also asked to walk and pray for 30 minutes and serve their family members in little things. Other instructions include reading one or two chapters of the Gospel, praying for those who are going through a rough period and making a call to friends and neighbours who are alone in the house. Parishioners recited the Rosary and sang hymns on the way to their respective churches. They were also asked to participate in the way of the Cross in the evening with their immediate neighbour and keep the penitential spirit throughout the day.

The Walking Pilgrimage was organised by the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman to understand the salvific value of suffering, spread the joy of being a Christian, gain God’s grace during difficulties, and an occasion for personal conversion. It was an opportunity provided by Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão, for the Church in Goa to walk with Christ, who first walked to Calvary.

Last year, five venues across Goa were identified — Goa Velha, Mandur, Verna, Cansaulim and Vasco for the walk but this year, due to pandemic and the restricted no. of participants, only three centres were marked. 30 participants from each deanery were allowed. In addition to this, other Parishioners from Sancoale, Chicalim, Vasco and Agassaim too participated.

Adoration to the Blessed Sacrament conducted before the Eucharistic celebration, by Fr Bolmax Pereira, Parish Priest of St. Francis Xavier’s Church, Chicalim along with the parishioners helped the faithful to have a deeper experience of Jesus. Cortalim Parish Choir led the liturgical singing. Vasco Parish representatives participated in the liturgy while Fr Afonso Mendonca, Director of Diocesan Centre for Liturgy, animated the liturgy. Fr Alfred Vaz, Convenor of the committee which formed for Walking Pilgrimage, proposed the vote of thanks.

Volunteers from Sancoale, Agassaim and Cortalim parish volunteered their services. Doctors and Nurses provided support.

A Special logo was designed by Abishai Mascarenhas from Ambora with a Cross on the logo to identify the image of the Cross of St. Joseph Vaz, “The feet represent the Pilgrimage. Jesus walked to us with the Cross and from the Cross. We are now his feet to carry His message of love, peace and forgiveness to everyone.”

The faithful also had an opportunity to put down their petitions on a paper at the Cross Square specially erected for the Walking Pilgrimage. Archbishop raised those petitions though a special prayer.

A special Way of the Cross was held in all the parishes and chapels of the archdiocese to prepare for the Walking Pilgrimage on Friday. Fasting and prayers were also offered for the success of the event from Ash Wednesday to Saturday. The faithful also participated in the Sacrament of Reconciliation to prepare for the Pilgrimage.

Establish Good Samaritan Fund: Archbishop Filipe Neri

Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão reminded the faithful of the responsibility to promote the culture of Life, care and concern towards others. He said that last year he appealed to the Parishes of the Archdiocese on the First Sunday of the Last during the Walking Pilgrimage to establish Good Samaritan Fund, so 63 parishes established this Fund and used it for the needy. “63 Parishes is just one-third of the number of Parishes, two-third of the number of Parishes still have not established this Fund. Maybe because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parishes could not do it.” He said. He appealed to the representatives gathered and the Parish Priests and the members of the Parish Pastoral Council, Fabrica, Confraria and all the Parishioners to establish this Fund if possible during this Lent season on Maunday Thursday, the day which Jesus washed our feet and set an example of service, by our sacrifices, thus all the parishes to have this Fund by Easter Sunday. “ I hope you will generously accept my request,” he said.

-John Malvino Alfonso OCD Pics. Joseph Fernandes