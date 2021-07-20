Spread the love



















Archdiocese to Hold ‘Bible Marathon’ in Konkani

Bengaluru: The Commission for the Bible of the Archdiocese of Bangalore has organized a Bible proclamation in Konkani called ‘KONKANI BIBLE MARATHON’ from the 26th to the 30th of July 2021. The event is coordinated by the Federation of Konkani Catholic Association (FKCA) Bangalore with the support of all the office bearers of member Associations. It is the first of its kind online Bible Marathon in Konkani, with a continuous proclamation of the entire Bible.

The 73 books of the Bible will be read by 48 readers. At every half an hour the reader changes and the reading will be continuous, uninterrupted until the end of the reading of the entire Bible. In order to technically assist the readers, there will be 12 Admins with the readers giving instructions as and when required. All the proclaimers and the Admins are from the parishes of the Archdiocese of Bangalore.

It is a proclamation of the Bible and not a mere reading. Hence, it is a devotion, a delightful breaking of the Word of God. Hence, people of the Konkani diaspora spread all over the world may have the experience of listening to the Word of God and savour the taste of the Word. From 8.30 AM on the 26th onwards to the 30th of July till the last verse of the last book is completed it is a continuous proclamation.

The marathon will be inaugurated by His Grace, Most Rev. Peter Machado, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bangalore at 8.45 AM with a prayer and a message. The Archbishop also will begin the marathon by beginning the reading from the book of Genesis. The event will be telecast live on the YouTube Channel of the Archdiocese of Bangalore on all the days and we encourage everyone to log in at their convenience and listen to the Word of God being proclaimed. Be part of this historic event and be blessed by the Lord.

The Bible Marathon Committee of organizers is headed by Nigel Fernandes of the ATC Publishers and under the guidance of Fr. Faustine L. Lobo (Director – Karnataka Regional Pastoral Centre). The other members of the committee are Sylvian Noronha (Chairman – FKCA), Fr. George Vincent Lobo (Regional Secretary – SCC), Nora Menezes, Cynthia Lobo, Ida Sequeira, Laveena Fernandes, Godwin Castelino, and Peter D’Souza.

Fr. Faustine L. Lobo, PRO KRCBC

