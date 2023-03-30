Architects, Engineers with Builders All Geared Up to Take Mluru to the Next Big Level- Ar Venkatesh Pai

Architects, Engineers with Builders All Geared Up to Take Mangaluru to the Next Big Level- Ar Venkatesh Pai ( President of Indian Institute of architects, Mangaluru/Manipal Chapter) said at the ‘BUILDERS DAY Celebration organized by Kanara Builders Association, (KBA) Mangaluru on 29 march 2023 at Vajra Hall, Hotel Moti Mahal, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Starting with a short brief of ‘BUILDERS DAY’, which is the Day of the Builder, first became a holiday in the Soviet Union on 12 August 1956. According to the Decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR, it was required to be observed on the second Sunday of August. This day is the traditional “dedication to builders” and has its own set of traditions. New builders should try “a peck of salt”, which is bread and salt. They should hold their hands over a fire, to understand how hot the work that awaits them. They should put on a safety helmet and pronounce the words of the oath. Though different regions may have their traditions and symbols.

But that original tradition was not done at the “Builders Day’ celebration hosted by Kanara Builders Association, M Bengaluru which was held on 29 March 2023 at the Vajra Hall of hotel Moti Mahal, Mangaluru. Even though there was no “Bread & Salt” shared between the builders, instead a few ‘Almond Brittle’ (candies) were given as mementoes, for all those with Sweet Tooth. The reason to celebrate ‘Builders Day’ is on 23 March instead of the real 12 August, is that Kanara Builders Association was founded in the year 2001 in March, and this year is their 23rd Anniversary.

After calling the meeting to order, the programme began with an invocation seeking God’s blessings through a prayer song by Bharath, a builder. The welcome address was delivered by Er Rajendra Kalbavi-the President of KBA, where he gave an elaborated explanation of the formation of KBA and the stalwarts behind taking the Association to greater heights. The introduction of the Chief Guest Ar Venkatesh Pai was done by Er Arun Prabha, who is General Manager (Technical) of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd, and a buddy of the Chief Guest, where he delivered his speech with witty punchlines.

On the occasion, as part of the ‘Builders Day Award’ two iconic builders were honoured, namely- Dr K C Naik-Managing Director, of Mahabaleshwara Promoters & Builders, and also the Founder Vice President of KBA; and the other honoured builder was Mahabala Kottary, the President of Civil Contractors Association, Mangaluru. The third person who was supposed to be honoured on the occasion was Dharmaraj, of Dharmaraj Associates and also the Founder and Treasurer of KBA, but couldn’t make it due to health reasons. Dr K C Naik was introduced by Smith Rao-the Founder VP of KBA and the introduction of Mahabala Kottary was done by Er Vinayak Pai, the Chairman of the Association of Civil

Both the awardees were presented with a shawl, fruit basket, mementoes etc by the dignitaries on the dais, namely Er Rajendra Kalbavi (*President-KBA); Ar Venkatesh Pai (Chief Guest), Balasubramanya (Secretary-KBA) and Subramanya Prabhu ( Treasurer-KBA) joined by few other past KBA board members. After being honoured, Dr K C Naik said, even though he has put up various projects, including the recent Temple in Shakthinagar, the funds were the contribution of the Almighty, and through His blessings, he could succeed in his various community projects, including infrastructure. Mahabala Kottary in his acceptance speech thanked the members of KBA for recognizing his talents and work, with the Award, which will be a memorable one forever.

The Chief guest Ar Venkatesh Pai addressing the audience said, ” It’s indeed a proud and great privilege to be here as a Chief Guest at the Builders Day celebration of KBA, where my dad, Late Ranga Pai was a founder and active member then. We are in a society where the building industry is progressing, having provided thousands of jobs. We are the people helping Mangaluru, the Smart City to grow. The Architects, the Engineers, along with the builders/Contractors are gearing up to take Mangaluru to the next BIG level. Even though sustainability is a problematic word, we will overcome the hurdles to take our City to greater heights. We may even succeed in having a metro between Kundapur and Mangaluru within 20 years. Cooperation and support from the public are very much needed for the infrastructural growth of Mangaluru City”.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Balasubramanya, the secretary of KBA, and the programme was compered by Er rajendra Kalbavi, a pro-MC always!. The programme adjourned after singing the National Anthem for the fellowship Dinner.

ABOUT Ar VENKATESH PAI :

Ar Venkatesh Pai is the Principal Architect of Pailands Associates, Mangaluru an Architectural Design Firm. He studied architecture at MIT Manipal and worked in Bengaluru and Delhi before taking up practice in Mangaluru. Today, with more than 25 years of experience in the field, Ar Venky, as fondly called, has his office in Temple Square, Car Street, Mangaluru. The firm is well known for its excellence in the design and construction of Institutional Projects, Apartment Buildings, Houses, Commercial Projects, Layouts, and Interior design They do Traditional Temple Design also. Recent projects include public projects such as the Kadri Park development and the Mangala Stadium redesign projects.

Other than his office, Ar Venkatesh Pai is • He is the Chairman of the Indian Institute of Architects, Mangaluru and the • Co-Chairman for the IGBC: the Indian Green Building Council in Mangalore. • Director of Ashtadik Infrastructure Planners, a consortium of architects for large-scale projects. • Director of Canara Workshops Limited • He is a Technical advisor to CREDAI, Mangaluru He is in the • Advisory Council for Mangalore Smart City Limited, and • MCC Committee for Zonal Regulations and Byelaws.

Venkatesh has been awarded the • Award for ‘Outstanding Young Person’ in the field of Architecture and Engineering – in 2002 • The Young Achiever Award in 2008 – GSB Community by Gokarn Matt, Mangalore • The Ultratech Outstanding Residential Villa Awards in Dakshina Kannada – from ACCE – Ultratech Awards: in 2007 and again in 2017. Venkatesh Pai is also an artist and draws using pencil, charcoal and watercolour. He loves music, mostly rock, jazz and Hindustani classical and collects art.

