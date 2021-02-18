Spread the love



















Arduousness Of A Distant Relationship

One of the most common expressions that we humans share is “Emotion” – It could be associated with an individual’s Fear, Anger, Sadness, Joy, Disgust, Surprise, Trust, Anticipation. All these emotions are again linked to a common subject “Relationship” which could be for our Loved Ones, Pets, Materialistic, Psychological, Sociological, Physical. In short, emotion expressed in a Relationship is a very strong sense of feeling and expression which can affect a person’s behaviour and could be a blessing or lead to a nightmarish experience to some.

Relationship is like a bowl of dish served on an open platter which can change its Flavor with that extra pinch of Salt, Sugar or Spice. If it is done with Passion, Integrity, Love & Affection, it will be liked without a charade. But life is always like the Ocean – Quite and Turbulent, which can be Delightful sometimes and Woozy the other time. Some work hard to keep it True, and some get Bamboozled, some make a Shenanigan of it, some Masquerade it. A Relationship need not be while there is an actual physical farness, it could be when you are right next to the person or even with your own Body and Mind where the Body seeks something and the Mind something else. The sense of Relationship is instilled naturally in us right from the time we come into this world. We connect with Parents, Siblings, Relatives, Friends, Colleagues, Spouse, Grandchildren during this cycle of life.

The most ARDUOUSNESS OF A DISTANT RELATIONSHIP is the feeling of helplessness knowing that you cannot be with the person with whom you want to be the most when you or they need you the most. It could be staying away for a day, week, month, years where the heart cries every moment with hidden tears consoling your mind trusting the reason for being away and holding all your emotions from pouring out. It is that feeling of smooth Jazz playing inside of you whilst comforting there is also an explosion of confetti of emotions.

In all fairness, the decision was made either in compulsion or for commitment. As years pass by, Love stays, while there is feel of disconnect and we try to bridge it over and over with the use of Technology. However best we make use of the techs the eagerness to experience that warmth once again, Olfactory Epithelium waiting to send that spark to your subconscious mind can never beat the transitory solution provided by technology. Some say you feel closer whilst far, while it is a perspective and cannot beat the real emotional experience. We learn and train our mind to convince everything is perfect, but the heart knows no deception and gives the strength to keep all the memory of a relationship deep inside until our hearts meet again…………