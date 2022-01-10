Are Our Netas Hooked on Stupidity? Did ‘Weekend Curfew’ Serve Any PURPOSE in VIRUS Control ?

Are Our Netas Hooked on Stupidity or What? Did ‘Weekend Curfew’ Serve Any PURPOSE in VIRUS Control ? Frustrated and angered by losses faced, Traders said ‘Weekend Curfew’ was Foolish and Nonsense’? And it’s absolutely True- Did we accomplish any positive results by the Weekend Curfew, other than losses to the business owners and others who depended on earning for their livelihood. The only people who earned money during the Curfew Weekend was the Mangaluru City Corporation collecting nearly Rs 15,000, and the police collecting one lakh plus in IMV and Mask violation cases. On Saturday, 517 IMV violation cases and 369 mask violations cases were booked, while 110 vehicles were detained but later released after paying the fines. On Sunday, the police earned Rs 1,75,400 from 534 IMV cases and Rs 39,570 from 240 mask violation cases. And the funniest part is that in spite of the Weekend Curfew, there was a spike in Covid -19 cases during the weekend-What a Joke?

Mangaluru: Once again after weekend lockdown that was seen last year, Mangaluru aka Kudla aka Kodiyal aka Mangalapuram, saw a ‘WEEKEND CURFEW ‘, except essential services like medical shops, milk booths, newspaper stalls, grocery shops, bakeries, fruit stalls and few others were open, while other businesses are totally closed. Many citizens said “What’s the use of having weekend curfew with restrictions and allowing the rest of week days for people to take it easy, disobey Covid-19 guidelines and go by their will and wish?”. And that’s what happened and it’s true! Coming up with all these night curfew and weekend curfew, it’s really great that our netas and district authorities know the timings when coronavirus strikes and when it does not?

Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said there is no science behind night curfews in India. “Things like night curfews, (weekend curfews) there’s really no science behind it. One has to take a combination of evidence-based public health measures. We have enough data from the last two years,” she said. When asked what should be the government response to the surge in cases due to Omicron/Covid, she said: “Politicians and policymakers need to start balancing the scientific and evidence-based methods we have to control COVID-19 transmission, to reduce its impact on people – particularly reducing deaths and hospitalisations, while at the same time, keeping economies open, making sure livelihoods are not impacted, because people have suffered enough.” Masking, she pointed out, is among the simplest of measures to check the contagion. “But it is challenging because it needs behavioural change.” Well said by Ms Soumya, however, our netas are dumb to understand that. Even a bunch of BJP leaders in Bommai’s cabinet have opposed CM’s move in imposing the Night & Weekend Curfew, stating it won’t work any wonders in controlling the deadly virus.

Unlike the Weekend Curfew we saw in the past, this year there were buses, cars, auto-rickshaws on the road, and also a bevy of morning walkers and joggers enjoying their exercise spree. And few prominent spots in the City like Nanthur, Jyothi, Clock Tower, Kankanady pumpwell, Bunts Hostel, among other places, cops were cracking down on motorists for violating the lockdown norms. Even though the motorists when caught were giving lame excuses, the cops didn’t heed to their silly reasons, instead seized their vehicles or gave stern warning or slapped fines.

Regarding allowing shops to sell essentials is just another joke- and many shops have abused it. Just because you have a few packets of Nandini milk in your fridge, and rest of the items in that shop are non-essential, that doesn’t mean that shop should be allowed to open- and that is what was happening. Even shops selling household items, paanwalah/gutka shops, small petty shops selling cigarettes and candies were open- do you consider these shops as shops dealing with daily essentials needed by people. Even flower shops were open- a very essential item, I guess? And for those who had scheduled weddings during the weekend, they were permitted by the dist admin to carry on with their function, with limited guests.

Large parts of the city, that would otherwise be bustling with activity on the weekend, were deserted after the curfew kicked in on Friday night. Retail stores and businesses in most of the market and transport hubs remained closed. Malls and parks, too, were closed as people were urged to adhere to the restrictions in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. Cases were booked and vehicles were seized when motorists did not have a valid reason for violating restrictions. On Saturday, 517 IMV violation cases and 369 mask violations cases were booked, while 110 vehicles were detained but later released after paying the fines. On Sunday, the police earned Rs 1,75,400 from 534 IMV cases and Rs 39,570 from 240 mask violation cases. Only those who were able to produce documents to back their claims were permitted to travel. Many were seen arguing with the police.

However, most residential localities offered a picture in contrast. Shops were open and it was business as usual. Most residential pockets saw normal crowds and business during morning and evening peak hours. Though hotels were supposed to be only open for takeaways, many served coffee where people gathered in groups, outside and inside the restaurants. The simmering discontent among the business community for the curfew imposed during the weekend in Dakshina Kannada district, had led to strong opposition, with traders raising their voices in frustration and anger due to the enormous loss they have faced and still facing due to this Weekend Curfew, which they say is total nonsense and foolish. Though the business community has opposed the curfew, saying that it is affecting their business, they are upset as the government nor district administration did not respond to them.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, a member of Karavali Textile, Readymade and Footwear Dealers Association said, “Weekend Curfew has had a direct impact on families of thousands of salesmen and others employed in shops. Many shops have closed for good and some are on the verge of closure. We are not happy with this unscientific decision which promotes disparity. We had requested the district administration and people’s representatives to lift curbs. But all of them have turned a blind eye to our issues”.

“Because of restrictions, customers have migrated to online retailers. Small businessmen find it difficult if they lose customers to online platforms. We expect sales to soar on weekends. Lockdowns and weekend curfews have ruined local businesses, while online shopping is thriving. We, traders, will strictly follow Covid-19 safety protocol, but on the other hand, the district officials have not taken any action on roadside vendors who sell products flouting all kinds of Covid guidelines. Why is the admin playing double standard games,” he added. He also questioned the state government’s double standards on imposing restrictions only on traders, but not on public transport.

CROWD AT STORES/LIQUOR SHOPS ON FRIDAY PRIOR TO THE WEEKEND CURFEW

Ramesh, a cloth merchant said, “The government talks about social distancing and Covid-appropriate behaviour, but the same rules do not apply to the meetings of political parties and the public transport system. Traders are facing revenue losses, and the government should allow them to keep their businesses open on weekends. Small traders and shopkeepers will be the worst-hit”.Unscientific weekend curfew will increase the burden on people rather than bring Covid-19 under control. When weekend curfew is announced, people throng the stores, malls, markets, including liquor shops to buy their requirement by not following any Covid-19 norms, which could be the main causes to spread the Virus, than during the curfew. This shows the drawback of the government when making their silly decisions.

A large number of citizens with common sense say “What was the need to have Weekend Curfew, when relaxation of lockdown is permitted on other days of the week. Is it just a publicity stunt to show that the government and administration is working hard and doing one heckuva job in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Or is intelligence overloaded? But frankly speaking such curfews don’t not work here, as we have seen in the past. And with a bunch of police stationed at a few city busy spots, they will perform their duties by taking it easy as usual and that’s it. Can’t blame these cops, because they are fed up with the government and district admin coming up with their ideas every now and then of Curfew Nataka- and this weekend curfew was just one more example. What a joke!

Like I said it earlier, I still don’t understand the logic behind, by enforcing strict weekend curfew, does it mean that the deadly coronavirus is active and on the go only during the weekend- so that we all sit inside glued to our seats watching TV or sipping on our favourite cocktails and beer or just socializing with the family- and rest five days of the week, the Corona Virus will be taking it easy, inactive and weak, so that it won’t affect us. It is like making different holes in the door for different sized cats when they know all the cats can enter through the single hole… a void of logic. Nothing but a Total Joke, when it comes to this weekend curfew.

By the way, as a counter argument, the researchers should study how much percentage of corona”/Omicron spread might be avoided just during the weekend curfew. Anyways, it seems like Saturday and Sunday will be a holiday for us and a working day for COVID-19. Oh well- the much talked about Weekend Curfew was here, and for the next weekend curfew, if you all are feeling bored, start chanting “Go Corona, Go Corona! or Taali Bajavo and Corona Baghavo! Let’s wait and see if the Corona/Omicron cases will come down a lot from Weekend Curfew?