‘Arebhashe Padakosha-Arebashe Kannada-English Dictionary’ Released at SAC

Mangaluru: Arebhashe dictionary titled ‘Arebhashe Padakosha-Arebashe Kannada-English Dictionary’, published by Karnataka Arebhashe Samskruti and Sahitya Academy, was released at St Aloysius College on 6 August 6 2022. The dictionary is an important document in preserving the Arebhashe language.

The book was released by B A Vivek Rai- Former Vice Chancellor, Hampi Kannada University, joined by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ -Principal, St Aloysius College, Mangaluru; Academy President Lakshminarayana Kajegadde; Prof Vishwanath Badikana, assistant professor, Kannada, St Aloysius College ; Prof Che Ramaswamy, retired professor from Madras University , among others. Prior to the release of the dictionary, Ms Sharannya, a student of St Aloysius College, invoked God’s blessings through a prayer song.

Academy President Lakshminarayana Kajegadde said they had tried to include every detail in the dictionary. A preparatory meeting and workshop was held under the guidance of Madras University retired professor Che Ramaswamy in Sullia and Madikeri in November 2020 to bring out the dictionary. The dictionary has more than 1500 proverbs in Arebhashe, 750 riddles, 1000 site names, 900 household names and others, he added.

Prof Vishwanath Badikana, assistant professor, Kannada, St Aloysius College who is the editor of the dictionary said it took nearly one and half years to complete the work on a dictionary with 18,000 words. Badikana said a team of eight research assistants helped in compiling words for the dictionary. Academy member Bharathesha provided overall technical support. Initially 30,000 words were collected. The words were given meaning in Kannada and English. In addition to the meaning, it has usage of each word in a sentence format.

Dr N Girish from the English department, St Aloysius College has helped in giving meaning in English for the dictionary. As part of the field work, the words were collected in Alur Siddapura, Aigoor, Kajoor, Kodlipet, Shanivarasanthe, Bhagamandala, Maragodu, Todikana, Peraje, Madikeri, Galibeedu, Madanadu, Bettathoor, Kushalnagar, Suntikoppa, Ponnampet, Palibetta, Gonikoppal in Kodagu, Kollamogra, Madugall, Balgodu, Harihara Pallathadka, Kandrappadi, Guthigaru, Devachalla, Pambethadi, Uppukala, Mentekaje, Kappadka, Kadamakal, Karangallu, Doddathora, Madappadi, Elimale, Pailar, Chokkadi, Baddadka, Aletti, Aivarnadu, Chokkadi-Ninthikal , Bellare, Panjikallu, Ajjavara, Adoor, Parappe, Jalsoor, Yenekall, Panja, Balpa and other areas in Dakshina Kannada.

As Arebhashe has no script, to help other language speakers to read Arebhashe, we have used international phonetics and Roman script alphabets. It is the first dictionary published using Kannada unicode, he added. A seminar on languages on the verge of extinction and dictionaries was held at the college on the occasion of the release of the dictionary.

Prof Che Ramaswamy, retired professor from Madras University spoke on languages that are on the verge of extinction. Sessions were also held on digitisation, unicode and Arebhashe. To a query on digitisation of Arebhashe works, Lakshminarayana Kajegadde said that as many as 84 works had been digitised. The works published by Academy and PhD theses had been digitised. The team also digitised 142 editions of Kodava Sangathi, a fortnightly.

Karnataka Arebhashe Samskruti and Sahitya Academy President Lakshminarayan Kajegadde informed Team Mangalorean that the Arebhashe encyclopedia will be ready by September. The work on encyclopedia is in progress. Prof Hati Krishne Gowda from University of Mysore and Academy member Bharathesha are working on it. Covid-19 pandemic had posed a challenge in completing the work on the dictionary and also on encyclopedia. The encyclopedia will be released by September end.

