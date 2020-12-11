Spread the love



















Argentina inks deal with Russia for Covid vaccine



Buenos Aires: Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has announced his administration signed an agreement with Russia to receive the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19.

” On Wednesday we signed the contract with the Sovereign Fund of the Russian Federation that guarantees the provision of Russian vaccines for Argentina,” the President said.

The country will be able to count on “sufficient doses to be able to vaccinate 10 million Argentines between January and February,” Fernandez added.

The President called on the public to continue taking preventive measures, saying “the vaccine has not solved the pandemic and we must pay special attention to what is happening in neighboring countries and in Europe. We have not solved the problem because the risk continues to grow.”

Argentina registered its first case of Covid-19 on March 3 and reported 1,475,222 infections and 40,222 deaths as of Wednesday, Xinhua reported.