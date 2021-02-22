Spread the love



















Argentina reports 5,944 new cases of Covid-19



Buenos Aires: Argentina reported 5,944 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 2,060,625, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 122 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide death toll to 51,122, the Xinhua news reported.

A total of 1,861,433 patients have recovered so far, while 148,070 cases remain active, it said.

Argentina has extended its social, preventive and mandatory distancing measures until February 28.