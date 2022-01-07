Argentina sees record 109,608 new daily Covid cases



Buenos Aires: Argentina saw a record number of daily cases of Covid-19, registering 109,608 infections in 24 hours, for a total caseload of 6,025,303, the Health Ministry has said on Thursday.

It was the second record-setting day in a row, after 95,159 daily cases were reported on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry also reported 40 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the pandemic death toll to 117,386.

Argentina is facing its third wave of Covid-19 cases due to the spread of the Delta and Omicron variants.

“We are in a wave and we don’t know where it will plateau. This new variant (Omicron) has a level of transmission rarely seen, so the numbers will surely continue to rise,” presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti said at a press conference Thursday.

“We are convinced that the answer is the vaccine, so we continue to insist that those who are not yet fully vaccinated or had the booster shot, go get vaccinated,” said Cerruti.