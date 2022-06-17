Argentine capital lifts indoor face mask mandate



Buenos Aires: Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires has lifted its mandatory indoor use of face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, both for public transport and enclosed spaces, said the city’s Health Minister Fernan Quiros.

Authorities relaxed the measure due to current outbreak levels and the high degree of vaccination against Covid-19 among the population, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We’ve seen more than 14 days of a systematic decline in coronavirus cases,” Quiros said during a press conference. “That is why we’ve gone from mandatory to ‘recommended’ face mask use indoors”.

However, the city continues to recommend the use of face masks “in poorly ventilated indoor spaces,” he added.

Regarding the vaccination process in Buenos Aires, Quiros said 97 per cent of residents have received an initial dose and 95 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

“We have almost completed the first booster shot, with 2,126,456 doses applied. For those who have already complied with the minimum interval of 120 days, we are now offering the second booster shot,” Quiros said.