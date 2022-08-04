Arjun Rampal celebrates 21 years of Bollywood career with ‘Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat’



Mumbai: Arjun Rampal has completed over two decades in the Hindi film industry as his debut film “Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat” released 21 years ago on this day. The actor calls the film “life-changing” as he says he doesn’t know what would have happened if he had not got this break.

Released in 2001, “Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat” was directed by Rajiv Rai. The film, which also starred Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani and Keerti Reddy, is loosely based on Hollywood movie “There’s Something about Mary”.

Talking about the milestone, Arjun said: “I am immensely grateful to my dear friend and brother, Rajiv Rai, for his faith and belief in me then and even now.

“I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t given me this break because the film is very special and life-changing. Maybe, I would have broken. Pyaar, Ishq aur bhaut sara Mohabbat to the entire team Shabbir Boxwala, Sunil Shetty, Aftab S, Kirti, Vinod everyone.”

In his 21-year-long career, the actor has delivered several films such as “Aankhen”, “Dil Hai Tumhaara”, “Housefull”, “Rajneeti” and many more. He was also feted with the National Award for his much-appreciated film “Rock On”.

The actor has also been one of the most loved villains of Bollywood with films like “Om Shanti Om”, “Ra.One” to his most recently released film “Dhaka”.

He will soon be in Abbas Mastan’s “Penthouse”, the period war drama “Battle of Bhima Koregaon”, and “The Rapist” which won the Kim Jiseok award at 26th Busan International Film Festival.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in an upcoming South movie, details of which are currently under the wraps.

