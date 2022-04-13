Arjun Rampal’s ‘London Files’ character impacted him personally



Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller series, ‘London Files’, recently spoke about his character Om Singh, a homicide detective who takes on the case of a missing person in the politically divided city of London.

Shedding light on his character, Arjun said, “Om Singh is someone who stays with you, he is real, flawed, hurt and alone.” He also revealed that the journey of this character is something that has impacted him personally, actually “a lot more” than he expected.

Sharing what’s the best way to play a detective, he said, “When you play a detective, you automatically become a skeptic. It’s all about proof and conspiracies that you can join the dots to find the truth. So your mind begins to think like that. It changes your way of seeing things and your perspective towards life.”

For him, stepping into the shoes of a detective comes in handy in real life also, “You don’t believe anyone. You detach, research and view things objectively rather than emotionally. Sometimes it can be helpful in real life too”, the actor concluded.