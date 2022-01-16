Arko teams up with Alka Yagnik for his first devotional track



Mumbai: Music composer Arko has released a devotional song titled ‘Diya Jalao Ram Naam Ka’. Sung by Alka Yagnik and penned by Rashmi Virag, the song features Bhagyashree of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ fame on the video.

Talking about the song, the composer, who has given music to numbers sung by Arijit Singh and B. Praak, said: “It is my first devotional song and I am so excited to see the audience response. It was fantastic to have Bhagyashreeji on the music video and Alkaji singing it. I am very happy and want the people to connect to it.”

The singer, whose performance name is a short form of his real name (Arko Pravo Mukherjee), added: “I have done 37 films and have been working for a long time, yet this is the first time I have done a devotional song. That’s surprising even to me. I was waiting for the right occasion and then this happened. Please listen to it and watch the video and do let me know.”

The song is streaming on Zee Music’s YouTube channel.