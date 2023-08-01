Armed clashes in Palestinian camp in Lebanon unacceptable: Lebanese PM

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday that the armed clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon are unacceptable as they violate the country’s sovereignty.

Armed clashes between members of the Palestinian Fatah Movement and Islamist militants in the Ain Al-Helweh camp intensified on Monday, with the death toll increasing to 11 and injuries to 37.

A statement released by the cabinet quoted Mikati as saying, “What is happening is unacceptable as it places the camp outside the control of the state; every resident of the Lebanese territory must respect the country’s sovereignty.”

