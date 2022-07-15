Armed men torch car in Karachi amid ethnic tension

Karachi: Unknown men set a car on fire on Friday in Karachis Sohrab Goth area amid protests over the killing of a youth earlier this week at a hotel in Hyderabad, media reports said.

According to DSP Sohrab Goth Sohail Faiz, armed groups set fire to a vehicle near Al Asif Square after which the police arrested 15 people, The News reported.

Speaking of riots a day earlier, the officer said that 150 people have been arrested.

It may be recalled that hotels were closed in different parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday after the murder of Bilal Kaka following a quarrel at a hotel.

The situation worsened on Thursday as ethnic tension flared up in different parts of Sindh, forcing political leaders to urge their followers to show restraint and stay calm, The News reported.

Urging the citizens to not adhere to rumours, Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon said today that law and order are under control in the province and it is their priority to ensure peace.

Over 100 people are under custody in relation to the Sohrab Goth incident and cases have been registered against the suspects, Memon said.

The top cop added that the situation is normal in Sindh.

Memon said that nine people have been nominated in the Hyderabad incident and two of them have been arrested. Raids are being conducted to nab the other accused as well, the police official added.

Later, speaking at a press conference, Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that 28 people were taken into custody for forcing hotels shut across the province.