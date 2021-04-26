Spread the love



















Arms, ammunition recovered in J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu: A joint team of army and local police on Monday recovered arms and ammunition from the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

A defence statement said, “A joint team of army and police launched a search operation in Chhatru forest area in Kishtwar district yesterday.

“The team recovered a cache of arms containing two pistols, ammunition and other war-like stores.

“Chhatru forest is along the known movement route of terrorists between South Kashmir and Kishtwar. These caches have been created by the terrorists in these remote areas to be used for destabilising the security situation which is heading towards normalcy.

“Army and local police alongwith other security forces deployed in Kishtwar have successfully recovered IEDs, Explosives, arms and ammunitionA in recent months to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists and the their few supporters”.