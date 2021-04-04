Spread the love



















Arms cache recovered by J&K police from Budgam



Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police has recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said on Saturday.

Police said acting upon specific information a search operation was conducted by Budgam Police and 53 RR of army in the forest area of village Shanipora Khan Sahab area of Budgam.

During the search operation, incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit LeT and a cache of arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol-9 MM, one UBGL, four UBGL rounds, four pistol magazines, three Radio Set Antina, three rounds of 7.62 mm, one battery, 98 Rounds of 9 mm and one Bonnet Cover were recovered.

The police have registered a case and investigations have been taken up.