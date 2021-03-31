Spread the love



















Arms recovered in Assam’s Kokrajhar ahead of PM’s visit



Guwahati: Days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered at Kokrajhar’s Gossaigaon area in Assam, the police said on Tuesday.

Acting on an input, the security forces have recovered three AK-56 rifles, three loaded magazines and 157 rounds of bullets.

Police officers said that along with the foreign-made weapons, other materials including eight blankets, one rice sack (100 kg), one packet dal, three oil bottles, salt packets, match boxes, medicines, onions and tarpaulin sheets were recovered.

A probe by the police is underway into the matter.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address an election rally on Thursday in western Assam’s Kokrajhar, bordering Bhutan and West Bengal.

According to police officers, the security arrangements have been further tightened in the district after the recovery of arms and ammunition.