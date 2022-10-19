Army celebrating diamond jubilee of battle of Walong with China



Itanagar: The Indian Army is celebrating the diamond jubilee of the battle of Walong, a shining example of unparalleled bravery, guts and sacrifice by the soldiers who fought the Chinese onslaught in 1962.

The month-long celebration was inaugurated by General Officer Commanding (GOC), Spear Corps, in the easternmost location of India at Walong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district.

Defence spokesman Lt Col A.S. Walia said that the GOC paid homage at the war memorial and interacted with the war veterans. He also honoured the porters who participated in the battle of Walong six decades ago.

An equipment display was also organised for the locals as part of �Know your Army’ campaign.

Walia said that 60 years ago during the Indo-China war, Indian Army gave a bloody nose to the Chinese in the ‘Battle of Walong’.

The Indian Army launched its only counter attack during the war to stall the advancing Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers.

The bravehearts of the Indian Army held back the Chinese troops for 27 days, which forced the Chinese to deploy its reserve division from Tawang to Walong, he pointed out.

“Outnumbered and with little ammunition and no resource of any kind, the valiant troops continued to hold their ground in a classic example of fighting till the last man, last round.”

The defence spokesman said that this saga of valour and sacrifice will serve as a tale of inspiration for generations to come.

Walia said that to commemorate the occasion, month-long celebrations aligned with the operations and events as they occurred in October-November 1962 would be organised across the country.

The proposed events include seminars on �Battle of Walong’ at Army War College, Mhow, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and for the general public in Kolkata.

The upcoming events also include a motorcycle rally, to be flagged off from Tezpur, which would visit the historical battlefields of 1962 and collect soils from there, which would thereafter be instated at the Walong War Memorial.

The celebrations would culminate on November 17 at Walong.

