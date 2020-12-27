Spread the love



















Army jawan killed in Leh landslide, cremated in Telangana



Hyderabad: Last rites of Army Jawan M. Parashuram, who was killed in a landslide in Leh two days ago, were performed in his native village in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district on Sunday.

A large number of people bid tearful adieu to the jawan at Guvvanikunta tanda of Gandeed mandal.

The funeral was performed with military honours. Local public representatives and officials participated in the last rites.

Earlier, the jawan’s body was received by Chevella MP Dr. Ranjith Reddy, state minister Srinivas Goud and Parigi legislator Mahesh Reddy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday night.

The body was later taken to his native village by road. The ambulance reached the village in the early hours of Sunday. Locals took out a rally with national flags and raised slogans of ‘Parashuram amar hai’.

Srinivas Goud announced Rs 25 lakh financial assistance and a double bedroom house for the jawan’s family. He assured the family that the government will extend all possible help.

Parshuram is survived by his wife M. Shanti and children Bhargavi and Kunal Chouhan, aged eight and six years respectively.

Local leaders consoled Parashuram’s mother Kamli Bai and his wife.

Parashuram joined the Army in 2005 and had been serving at Leh in Ladakh.