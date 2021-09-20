Spread the love



















Army launches search operation along LoC in Uri



Srinagar: The Army is carrying a search operation along the LoC’s Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district after detecting some “suspicious movement”, officials said on Sunday.

“On the intervening night of 18/19 Sep 2021, suspicious movement was detected along the LoC in Uri Sector. Search of the area is under progress,” an army official said.

There has been a spurt in attempts of infiltration at the LoC. A Pakistani national was among the two terrorists killed at the LoC in Poonch after an infiltration bid was foiled by the army on August 30.

Like this: Like Loading...