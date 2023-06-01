ArogyaPlus Signs MoU with Yenepoya Center for Craniofacial Anomalies

Mangaluru: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on May 30, between the Center for Craniofacial Anomalies, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), and AarogyaPlus.

The Center for Craniofacial Anomalies, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), funded by Akhila Bharatha Mahila Seva Samaja (ABMSS) Bangalore, took a significant step towards advancing healthcare accessibility on May 30, by signing an MOU with AarogyaPlus, a pioneering rural healthcare initiative. This groundbreaking agreement was formalized at the Yenepoya campus Deralakatte, marking the inception of a collaborative effort to cater to patients with cleft lip and /or palate and craniofacial deformities from rural areas, providing them with comprehensive care.

The MOU signing ceremony took place at 12:30 pm and involved key individuals from both organizations. Dr Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Dr Akhter Husain, Director of the Center for Craniofacial Anomalies, and Shraddha L Rai, Founder and COO of AarogyaPlus, all participated in the signing process.

The formal programme commenced with an invocation, followed by Dr Akhter Husain introducing the Center for Craniofacial Anomalies. Dr H Hari Kishore Bhat, Project Director of Yenepoya-ABMSS Cleft Center, introduced the AarogyaPlus team to the gathering and Lalit Rai briefed the attendees about the initiative. Ashwin L Shetty, CEO, AarogyaPlus presented his views on the collaboration. Shraddha L Rai, the Chief Guest, addressed the gathering, expressing her thoughts and highlighting the significance of this partnership. Dr Hari Kishore Bhat delivered the vote of thanks.

