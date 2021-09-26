Spread the love



















Aroor Vishnumoorthy Temple Trustee Commits Suicide

Udupi: A temple Trustee committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Havanje near Brahmavar here, on September 26.

The deceased has been identified as Dr M Raghavendra Rao (76), a resident of Dampakumeri near Havanje of Brahmavar Taluk.

Dr M Raghavendra Rao served as a trustee of Aroor Vishnumoorthy Temple. Rao was mentally disturbed after his wife’s death. On September 26, Rao committed suicide by hanging himself in his house.

A case has been registered in the Brahmavar Police Station.

Like this: Like Loading...