Spread the love
Aroor Vishnumoorthy Temple Trustee Commits Suicide
Udupi: A temple Trustee committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Havanje near Brahmavar here, on September 26.
The deceased has been identified as Dr M Raghavendra Rao (76), a resident of Dampakumeri near Havanje of Brahmavar Taluk.
Dr M Raghavendra Rao served as a trustee of Aroor Vishnumoorthy Temple. Rao was mentally disturbed after his wife’s death. On September 26, Rao committed suicide by hanging himself in his house.
A case has been registered in the Brahmavar Police Station.
Spread the love