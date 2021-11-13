Spread the love



















Arrest Cong leaders ‘involved’ in Bitcoin scandal: Siddaramaiah



Bagalkot (Karnataka): Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged the ruling BJP in the state to arrest the Congress leaders if their involvement is found in the Bitcoin scandal.

He was replying to allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that two influential Congress leader’s sons are involved with the main accused Shrikrishna Ramesh a.k.a Sriki, and their names are mentioned in the chargesheet.

Siddaramaiah has asked the BJP to name Congress leaders who are involved in arresting them. He questioned the BJP, saying they should tell whether JD (S) leaders or their own party leaders colluded in the Bitcoin scandal.

“We have information on the involvement of two influential leaders in the scandal. The investigating powers are with the Chief Minister. He should clarify the involvement of politicians. It is said that police have taken Bitcoins into their custody from the accused. He should tell us to which account it has been transferred to. Whether the police have taken them or politicians have taken them, we should get answers,” he said.

When asked to name the politicians involved in the scandal, he said he won’t tell anything about it now. “Those who are investigating the case, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should answer this. Will the police department be able to answer this,” he questioned.

The recent release of audio of an alleged conversation between an IPS officer and a constable containing discussion on the scandal shows that the case is being hushed up.

In the audio, an IPS officer anxiously takes updates from a constable on the investigation of the scandal. The constable agrees that a scandal has taken place in the conversation.

