‘Arrest Eshwarappa in Contractor Suicide Case Immediately’- Akhila Bharath Hindu Mahasabha

Mangaluru: At a press meet held at Hotel Goldfinch, Mangaluru the members of Akhila Bharath Hindu Mahasabha demanded the arrest of minister K S Eshwarappa who was responsible for the death of contractor Santhosh K Patil, as mentioned in his death note.

Briefing the media, state president of Akhila Bharath Hindu Mahasabha, Rajesh Pavithran said, “We are sadf that a Hindu representative has ended his life and held minister Eshwarappa responsible for the suicide. It is noted very much that the BJP has come to power in the name of Hindutva, and for the fact that Santhosh Patil was a Hindu. Even though Eshwarappa has resigned from his post after pressure, he should be arrested, and also debarred from the cabinet. We have seen in the past, that when a Hindu leader passes a statement, the police file a suo moto case. How come the police are remaining silent and not arresting Eshwarappa even after an FIR is filed?”

He further said, “Even RTI activist Vinayak Baliga who was a BJP supporter was murdered, and until now no justice has been served.yet in his case too. The BJP government is using Hindu leaders as a backup for them to remain in power. It clearly shows that Eshwarappa’s resignation is just an agenda prior to the next elections, and we have done nothing against BJP. Is this Hindutva? BJP needs only the votes of Hindus.”

Dharmendra Pradhan-the State general secretary also speaking on the occasion said, “It should be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power saying a slogan that India will be free from corruption. Is this a slogan not applicable in the state? But it looks like Eshwarappa has denied taking commission. If he is sincere and has courage, then he should swear at Dharmasthala temple. The BJP has been alleging that the Congress has looted the country for 60 years, but just look what BJP has done and doing? The resignation is just a political agenda and a nataka. I can even say that this case will be sidelined in a few months and Eshwarappa will be given a clean chit. We urge the higher authorities in law to probe this issue under the guidance of a retired judge.”