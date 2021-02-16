Spread the love



















‘Arrest of Disha Ravi is Nothing but Suppression of Freedom’- MLA U T Khader

Mangaluru : Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Circuit House, Mangaluru, former minister and present MLA U T Khader said, “The decision taken by the police in arresting Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the ‘toolkit’ on farmers’ protest that was posted by international teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is totally wrong and should be condemned. It should be noted that Toolkit is just an open document, and therefore why even arrest Disha Ravi just because of a tweet made by a foreigner? If you look at it, even every party’s IT cell has a toolkit, and as per my knowledge, it was just an open document, and having no secrets about it”

Khader further said ” I feel that the motive behind arresting Disha is to silence those who support and are fighting for farmers rights and for their justice. Why is Karnataka chief minister and home minister remaining quiet when a Bengaluru-based climate activist is arrested? I think it is shameful to see the state government’s silence and surrender to suppression. Therefore, I urge that the state government come up with a clarification and break its silence over the arrest of Disha Ravi. This is nothing but suppression of freedom”.

Regarding the Talapady toll gate issue over making FASTag mandatory for vehicles, Khader said that district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary along with MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, deputy commissioner and officials from Navayuga along with representatives of bus associations should meet and sought out plans to end the conflict between the people and toll collectors. Apart from the Surathkal toll gate problems, even problems at Talapady toll gate is on the rise, with city buses and local buses refusing to cross the tollgate due to toll collection for local vehicles.” added Khader.