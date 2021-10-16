Spread the love



















Arrest RSS Leader Accused of Raping a Dalit Girl Demand Dalit Groups

Mangaluru: A coordinating committee of Dalit organizations has demanded the arrest of RSS leader N Rai, accused of raping a minor girl of a Dalit community who was working in a plantation in Badagannur village in Mattur taluk.

Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Dalit leader Ashok Konchady said, “A minor girl belonging to a Dalit community in Mathur – Badagannur village was working in the plantation of N Rai, the senior leader of the RSS and BJP and the governing body of Ishwaramangala Gajanan High School. The girl recently gave birth to a baby, and she was raped by Rai. N Rai’s name was mentioned at the time of delivery but the medical officer and staff of Lady Goschen Hospital, under political and other influence, told the girl that the girl’s elder brother’s name is being heard in the case and obtained a false statement signed by her in order to protect Rai”.

“The Puttur rural police who visited the girl’s family threatened to register a case and put them behind the bars if they mentioned Rai’s name in the complaint. The police in the first information report mentioned the name of the accused as Pramod with the specific intention of saving Rai. They also accused the police of arresting the girl’s brother, whose name is not found in the first information report. On the other hand, the brother of an unnamed girl has been arrested in the first complaint and put in jail”, added Konchady.

He further said, “It is evident that the number of Rural Police Station personnel trying to keep Rai out of the case are all the same. The girl, in her complaint to the district superintendent of police, objected to not mentioning Rai’s name in the first information report, after which case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Dalit atrocity act has been registered against them. The police, who are expected to arrest the accused and produce him in the court within 24 hours, by not arresting the accused, have been trying their best to shield the accused”.

“We demand that the accused Rai be arrested immediately and a thorough investigation should be conducted into the case as a special case. Also, investigate the police of the countryside police station and prosecute them. We also demand DNA testing of the accused, so that the truth is revealed of the case. And if the case is delayed further, Dalit organizations will arrange for holding a protest in front of Puttur rural police station at Sampya”, added Ashok Konchady.

Ramesh Kotyan, Coordinating Committee Leaders Raghu K Yekkaru, Sarojini Bantwal, UK Girish Kumar, Ananda Bellare, Sudhakar Bolur, Kamala Bajal, Ganesh Suterpete and others were present during the press meet.

