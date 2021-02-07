Spread the love



















Arrested LeM chief was planning terror strike in Jammu city: Police



Jammu: Police in Jammu and Kashmir said on Sunday that the arrested chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group, was planning a major terror strike in Jammu city.

“LeM chief, Hidayatullah Malik, belonging to Shopian district in the valley, is a categorised militant wanted in many terror related cases,” the police said.

Malik was arrested on Saturday in Jammu’s Kunjwani area in an operation carried out jointly by the Jammu and Anantnag police.

The police further said that the information about his presence in the area and strike plans came to light following the interrogation of another terrorist, Ayaz Bhat, who was arrested in Anantnag on January 18.

“Following Bhat’s disclosures, two more terrorists, Rayees Mir of Pampore and Shakir Yatoo of Shopian were arrested. Four more terror associates were also arrested,” the police said.

The arrested terrorists revealed that Malik was staying in Bhatindi area of Jammu and he was planning a major terror strike in the city.

“Hidayatullah was arrested from Kunjwani area of Jammu along with two pistols, grenades, ammunition and incriminating material.

“He was also wanted for last year’s car bomb case in Pulwama. The bomb laden car was detected and destroyed last year.

“Malik is being interrogated and more arrests are likely after,” the police added/