Spread the love



















Arshi fires salvo at Divya on sidelines of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’



Mumbai: Former ‘Bigg Boss 11′ contestant and actress Arshi Khan says that Divya Agarwal doesnt know how to respect someone, and Karan Johar is a perfect host for ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

“I feel Karan is fair enough as a host. Divya doesn’t know how to respect someone. She thinks of herself as a queen of reality television shows. But that bubble thought of her will burst soon. If she goes ahead with the same attitude, she will be another Priyanka Jagga. No production or channel will work with her,” Ashi says.

She goes on saying: “Divya will degrade herself. She is just taking Karan as Vikas Gupta who was the host of her last show, ‘Ace of Space’. And this is her biggest mistake ever. The most irritating thing is that Divya brings in Salman Khan… She thinks Salman is asking Karan to troll her? She is such an irritating girl.”

Arshi also shares her perspective about another contestant from the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house, Zeeshan Khan.

“Zeeshan was so loud and illiterate. Just speaking fluent English doesn’t make you literate. He had a physical fight with another contestant and now he wants to come out as a victim. Really, it is sad for him and those who are supporting him,” Arshi says.

Like this: Like Loading...