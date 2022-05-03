Art Kanara Trust organizes exhibition of works of 15 Coastal Artists at Santiniketan

Mangaluru: Following its successful foray in Kolkata last week, Mangaluru based Art Kanara Trust opened an expanded version (with more displays) of its exclusive exhibition of paintings, sculptures and photographs by 15 coastal artists at the prestigious Santiniketan Society of Visual Art and Design, Santiniketan.

The exhibition presented under the title ‘Oneself and The Other-Self – Transposing Experiences’ was inaugurated on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 6:30 pm in the presence of Prof. Gautam Das, Assistant Secretary of the Society. It will remain open till May 3, 2022, from 11 am to 7 pm. In his address, Prof. Gautam Das observed, “This is good collaboration and a great opportunity for the artists of coastal Karnataka to explore here. More students can visit here and interact with each other.” The inauguration ceremony was followed by a flute recital by Janardhan Havanje, who also shared his experiences as a participant.

A delegation of Coastal Artists comprising Rajendra Kedige, Harish Kodialbail, Janardhan Havanje and Reshma Shetty is attending the event. The delegation is led by Subhas Chandra Basu, President of Art Kanara Trust and Convener of INTACH, Mangaluru Chapter.

Reputed faculty members of Kala Bhavana, Visva-Bharati University attended the exhibition and interacted with the artists. They include Arghya Priya Majumdar (Paintings Department), Rishi Barua (Sculpture Department), Uttam Kumar Basak (Graphics Department), Milon Dutta (Architecture Designer), Amiya Nimai Dhara (Murals Department), Anupam Chaudhury (Ceramics Department), artist Sheema Barua and Baul singer and artist Sanghamitra Das. “We rarely get to see the works of artists of coastal Karnataka. We found the work very interesting with a lot of variety,” said Rishi Barua. Added Nancy Popp, a performance artist from Los Angeles, California, USA and Fulbright scholar at Kala Bhavana who attended the event: “I enjoyed viewing this exhibition and appreciate the vision of the artists. I liked the variety and I am honoured to have seen it.”

The works of the following coastal artists (Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasargod districts) are on display: Harish Kodialbail, Janardhan Havanje, Jayavanth Shettigar, Jeevan Salian, Nemiraj Shetty, Permude Mohan Kumar, Rajendra Kedige, Ramakrishna Nayak, Reshma S. Shetty, Sampath Kumar P., Santhosh Andrade, Santhosh Pai, Sharath Palimar, Vishwas M. and Wilson D’Souza.