Art Kanara Trust & S-Cube Art Gallery to organize Exhibition of Abstract Art by 12 Artists

Mangaluru: Art Kanara Trust in association with S-Cube Art Gallery will present an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by a group of 12 artists at Kodial Guthu Center for Art and Culture, Ballal Bagh, Mangalore from January 30 to February 6, 2021. The participating artists are Anil Devadiga, Deepak Guddadakeri, Kuppanna Kandgal, Rajendra Kedige, Shridhar Kulkarni, Sampath Kumar, Basavaraj Kutni, Sharath Palimar, Praveen Punchithaya, Santhosh Rathod, Ramakrishna Nayak and Nemiraj Shetty.

The exhibition will be formally inaugurated on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 5pm in the honorable presence of Capt. Pradeep Shetty (Retd.) Former Group Captain, Indian Air Force and Dr. Ravishankar Rao, Professor of English, Former Director of N. G. Pavanje Chair in Fine Arts, Mangalore University. The exhibition will remain open to viewers till February 6 between 11am and 7pm.

The exhibition will showcase a broad range of experimentation by 12 artists who are from Mangaluru, Udupi, Bengaluru, Gadag, Kasaragod, Hyderabad and Mumbai. There are canvases, stone carving, wood and terracotta works included in the exhibition.

image.png

About Art Kanara Trust :

Art Kanara Trust is a registered non-profit organisation founded to impart arts and cultural activities and educational programs in and around the erstwhile South Canara districts – Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod. It promotes self-directed, small-scale research projects through documentation of the local arts and heritage that explore people, places, histories and practices within these regions. The Trust focuses on art education through innovative methodologies of teaching arts and design to support through capacity building and the applicability of the subject for multiple learning outcomes.

Based in Mangaluru, Art Kanara Trust in collaboration with INTACH Mangaluru Chapter works closely with arts practitioners, young arts enthusiasts, students, cultural organizations, as well as public and private institutions locally and globally; and reaches out to the public through curatorial projects, exhibitions and publications. The Trust is a collective thought by a group of artists and architects with the motto that art plays an essential role in the forming of future generations.

For More Details Contact: +91 9480014812 / 9986366355

Email: artkanaratrust@gmail.com