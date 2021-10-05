Spread the love



















Art of the Week Series 10: Oil on Canvas Paintings by Peter Anselm Lewis

Mangaluru: The tenth episode of ‘Art of the Week’ series presented by Art Kanara Trust showcases a collection of oil on canvas paintings by Peter Alselm Lewis (85), famous veteran artist from Brahmavar and former Chairman of Karnataka Lalitha Kala Academy. The display was unveiled in the presence of Aloysius Albuquerque Pai, Summer Sands Beach Resort, Ullal and Dr. Udaya Kumar M. A., former Principal of University College, Mangalore on Monday, 4th October 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Kodialguthu Center for Art & Culture, G.G. Road, Ballalbagh, Mangalore.

‘Art of the Week’ series is presented by Art Kanara Trust jointly with S Cube Art Gallery and Mind Craft Studios. The paintings will continue to be on display till Saturday 9th October 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Subhas Chandra Basu, convener, INTACH Mangalore Chapter anchored the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...