Art of the Week Series 11: Oil on Canvas Paintings by Wilson Souza

Mangaluru: The eleventh episode of ‘Art of the Week’ series presented by Art Kanara Trust showcases a collection of oil on canvas paintings by Wilson Souza, visual artist from Kasargod. The display was unveiled in the presence of Eric Ozario, eminent music composer and Gurkar of Mandd Sobhann, Konkani cultural organization, architect Peter Mascarenhas and Syed Asif Ali, lecturer of Mahalasa College of Visual Art on Monday, 11th October 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Kodialguthu Center for Art & Culture, G.G. Road, Ballalbagh, Mangalore.

Wilson Souza gave a live demonstration after the programme. ‘Art of the Week’ series is presented by Art Kanara Trust jointly with S Cube Art Gallery and Mind Craft Studios. The paintings will continue to be on display till Saturday 16th October 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Subhas Chandra Basu, convener, INTACH Mangalore Chapter anchored the programme.

