Art of the Week Series 4: Portraits by Ramdas L. K. Shevgoor at Kodialguthu Center for Art & Culture



Mangaluru: The fourth episode of ‘Art of the Week’ series presents a collection of portraits by veteran artist Ramdas L. K. Shevgoor. The display was unveiled by the artist in the presence of art patron M. Prashanth Shet of SL Shet Jewellers & Diamond House, artist Vishnudas Kamath Shevgoor, Kasturi Balakrishna Pai and Jyothi Alva of Kodialguthu Heritage House on Saturday, 21 August 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Kodialguthu Center for Art & Culture, G.G. Road, Ballalbagh, Mangaloluru. ‘Art of the Week’ series is organised by S Cube Art Gallery jointly with Art Kanara Trust and Mind Craft Studios. The paintings will continue to be on display till Saturday, 28th August, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Subhas Chandra Basu, convener, INTACH Mangalore Chapter anchored the programme.

Ramdas L. K. Shevgoor hails from a family of reputed artists. He was inspired to take up art as a profession by his artist father Late L. K. Shevgoor, who was a stalwart in the field and is recognized as the first commercial artist of Mangalore. Ramdas L. K. Shevgoor enrolled into Sir J. J. School of Art in 1960 and acquired a diploma in Applied Arts from Madhav Satwalekar’s Bombay Art Institute. He studied fine arts under a well known artist, teacher and founder of Mumbai’s Nutan Kala Mandir, G. S. Dandavatimath.

His multifaceted talent spans across wide spectrum like lifelike portraiture, acrylic and water colour, commercial graphic design and architectural line drawings. Being an expert in portraiture, he has done thousands of portraits of eminent personalities and affluent families. His works can be seen in schools, colleges, wedding halls, temples, churches and universities in and around the region.

His younger brother Vishnudas Shevgoor was a reputed commercial graphic designer and is presently grooming young talents at his LK Shevgoor School of art in the city.

