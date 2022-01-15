Arulnithi’s ‘D Block’ gets U/A certificate



Director Vijay Kumar Rajendran's upcoming film 'D Block', featuring actor Arulnithi in the lead, has been cleared by the Censor Board with a 'U/A' certificate.

The film, which has Avantika Mishra of ‘Meeku Mathrame Cheptha’ fame, playing the female lead, is a thriller that takes place in a college.

Produced by Aravinnd Singh, the film has music by Ron Ethan Yohann. Interestingly, the film’s producer is also its cameraman.

The film has been edited by Ganesh Siva. Sources close to the unit of the film say that it will convey a strong social message to audiences.