Arun Subramanian confirmed as NY district court judge

Indian-American Arun Subramanian has been confirmed as the District Judge for the Southern District of New York, US Senator Charles Schumer announced.

Subramanian, who replaces Alison J. Nathan, now becomes the first South Asian judge to serve on the powerful bench.

“Arun Subramanian is the epitome of the American Dream and a history maker: the child of hard-working immigrants from India, he will become the first South Asian on the Southern District bench, in an area with a deep and diverse South Asian community,” Schumer said in a media statement.

Subramanian’s name for the top appointment was championed by Senator Schumer to the Biden-Harris administration.

“Subramanian is a first-rate legal mind and a steadfast consumer protection expert who has spent his legal career defending consumers and individuals injured by unfair and illegal practices. He has also protected whistleblowers and defended victims of trafficking in child pornography,” Schumer added.

“I am confident he will bring remarkable legal talent and experience, integrity and professionalism to the federal court. He will follow the law where it takes him, in the pursuit of fair and impartial justice,” Schumer said.

Subramanian’s nomination was first announced by the White House in September 2022.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1979 to immigrant parents from India, Subramanian graduated summa cum laude from Case Western Reserve University in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and English.

Three years later, he earned his law degree from Columbia Law School as a James Kent & Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar.

He currently serves as a partner with Susman Godfrey where he’s spent his career defending consumers and individuals injured by unfair and illegal practices, including public entities and whistleblowers.

His victories include securing more than USD 400 million for state and federal governments through a lawsuit connected to Novartis Pharmaceuticals; gaining USD 590 million in settlements from LIBOR in an ongoing price-fixing class action; and achieving a USD 100 million judgment in a federal residential mortgage-backed securities case against Flagstar Bank after the crisis of 2008.

