Arunachal to develop 3 ‘Model Villages’ along China, Myanmar



Itanagar: The government of Arunachal Pradesh would develop three 'Model Villages' in Anjaw district, bordering China and Myanmar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that a special scheme for ‘Model Villages’ was recently launched that aims to develop selected border villages with all facilities by dovetailing various Central and state government schemes.

“The scheme would be fully implemented in the coming years, but as of now we have selected three villages under it. You may be pleased to know that all the three villages are in Anjaw district. They are Kaho, Musai and Kibithoo,” Khandu said while speaking at a public function after concluding his two-day tour to the bordering district.

He said: “When I come visiting next time, there will be digital connectivity.”

Khandu acknowledged the significance of mobile connectivity in the remote district and endorsed the requests for the same made by public leaders, organisations and villagers alike.

“I understand the need of digital connectivity in today’s world, especially in an area where road connectivity is difficult and time consuming,” he said at the function held in Hawai, the headquarters of Anjaw district.

Khandu observed that the people of the district, who live in a difficult but productive region and are very hardworking, can benefit from digital connectivity, which has emerged as one of the best marketing platforms for the commercial world.

Khandu claimed that once under-construction road connectivity is put in place, Anjaw district could very well be on its way to become one of the most favoured tourist destinations in the country.

“Road connectivity along with digital connectivity can change the face of Anjaw and enrich the people here, both economically and physically,” he said.

He assured that the border district would get its fair share of 4G towers from the 980 sanctioned by the Central government.

“The tender for installation of these 4G towers has been bagged by Airtel, and the company would soon start its work on the ground,” Khandu stated.

The Chief Minister, who had travelled by road from Hayuliang to Hawai on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction over the progress being made by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, which, he informed, has assured to complete the Hayuliang-Hawai stretch by March next year.

He said that the issues related to land compensation would be resolved soon and he would personally monitor its progress continuously.

Khandu further informed that the double-lane road from Hawai towards Kibithoo would be executed by the Border Road Organisation (BRO), and appealed to the people not to put unnecessary hurdles in its construction in the name of land compensation.