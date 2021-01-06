Spread the love



















Arup Kumar Goswami sworn in as Chief Justice of AP

ArrayAmaravati,: Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday.

“Governor Biswa Bushan Harichandan administered the oath at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram,” said an official statement.

Goswami has been transferred from the Sikkim High Court to AP High Court.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, including state ministers, MLAs, MPs, members of the legal fraternity and other dignitaries.